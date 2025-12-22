OnePlus 15R, With Flagship Features At Mid-Range Price, Goes On Sale In India

Design-wise, the OnePlus 15R adopts a refined look similar to the OnePlus 15, with a square camera module in the upper-left corner, premium glass back, and ergonomic feel. Colour options include Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet (for the Ace Edition).

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, based on 3nm process, the OnePlus 15R delivers impressive CPU, GPU, and efficiency gains. It includes specialised chips for enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity (through G2 Wi-Fi chip) and faster touch responsiveness (via Touch Response Chip).

The device features a 6.83-inch 1.5K Amoled display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3,200Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness for smooth gaming and vibrant visuals.

Standout upgrades include OnePlus’s largest-ever 7,400mAh battery, supported by 80W fast charging, bypass charging for cooler performance during gaming, and reverse charging.

Camera setup on the OnePlus 15R comprises a dual rear array: 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide. The 32MP autofocus front camera excels in low light and supports 4K 120fps video. OnePlus’s DetailMax engine further ensures sharp, clear shots even in challenging conditions.

Durability is top-notch with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for superior dust and water resistance. The 15R runs on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, offering extensive customisation. AI features include Plus Mind (activated via the side Plus Key), MindSpace app, Google Gemini integration, AI Portrait Glow, and more.