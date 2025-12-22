Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Delayed? Leak Indicates New Launch Timeline

Contrasting this, a November report from Korean outlet ChosunBiz cited Samsung insiders insisting on a late-January launch and early February availability, mirroring the Galaxy S25’s launch earlier this year.

However, Samsung has had a history of February launches for its flagship Galaxy devices. The S23 and S22 were both unveiled in February (2023 and 2022), while the S20 (2020) and S10 (2019) launched in February with March rollouts.

Historically, Samsung separates its Galaxy launches and sales by about two weeks, suggesting a late-February Unpacked and early-March availability if the new rumours hold true.

This might not be a true delay but rather a return to Samsung’s February launch cycles for the Galaxy S flagships. On the other hand, rumour mill also ties the postponement to the now-scrapped Galaxy S26 Edge, which was eyed as a slimmer Plus replacement and reportedly threw off production timelines.

The S26 Edge’s future, however, hangs in the balance. It’s still not clear whether Samsung has axed it entirely or eyeing a May 2026 debut, akin to the S25 Edge. The current S26 lineup is poised not to be any lighter.

Recent leaks from Android Headlines and OnLeaks indicate that the Galaxy S26 Plus could have a profile measuring 7.35mm thick — nearly identical to the S25 Plus’s 7.3 mm frame but far bulkier than the rumoured 5.8 mm S25 Edge.