Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Production Tipped To Begin In February 2026
Production lines could enter testing shortly after New Year’s.
Apple is reportedly accelerating development for its 2026 flagship lineup, with fresh leaks suggesting that iPhone 18 Pro mass production could begin as early as February 2026 — months ahead of the usual schedule.
According to Weibo tipster Fixed-Focus Digital (translated sources), production lines will enter testing shortly after New Year’s, potentially ramping up before Lunar New Year (Feb. 17, 2026). This unusually early timeline may deliver fully assembled prototypes by late February.
iPhone 18 Pro: Minimal Exterior Revamp, But Apple Eyeing Internal Upgrades
The move possibly stems from minimal exterior changes. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to closely resemble the iPhone 17 Pro, with subtler rear glass transitions rumoured and no major redesign. This reduces preparation time, allowing Apple to prioritise internal upgrades.
Key among them is under-display Face ID. Apple is reportedly testing “spliced micro-transparent glass” (a new display tech) to hide TrueDepth sensors beneath the screen, leaving a punch-hole for the front camera.
This also paves the way for a fully edge-to-edge display on the 2027 model — potentially called iPhone 20 for the 20th anniversary. If Apple faces any display problems with the iPhone 18 Pro, they can be rectified before the iPhone 20 is released.
Early iPhone 18 Pro Production Likely To Deliver Polished 2026 Release
Early production also aids quality control. Past issues, like buggy software in iPadOS 18 and hardware glitches in iPhone 17 Pro, highlight the need for extended testing, which early prototyping can make possible.
While chips like the A20 Pro won’t likely be mass-produced until mid-2026, advancing other components can further help Apple secure bulk discounts and ensure smoother rollout. Overall, the early production strategy should position Apple for a more polished 2026 release, with lesser glitches.
As reported earlier as well, the 2026 iPhone lineup may focus on premium models: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the debut iPhone Fold launching in fall. The standard iPhone 18 could launch in early 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e.