Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Production Tipped To Begin In February 2026

The move possibly stems from minimal exterior changes. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to closely resemble the iPhone 17 Pro, with subtler rear glass transitions rumoured and no major redesign. This reduces preparation time, allowing Apple to prioritise internal upgrades.

Key among them is under-display Face ID. Apple is reportedly testing “spliced micro-transparent glass” (a new display tech) to hide TrueDepth sensors beneath the screen, leaving a punch-hole for the front camera.

This also paves the way for a fully edge-to-edge display on the 2027 model — potentially called iPhone 20 for the 20th anniversary. If Apple faces any display problems with the iPhone 18 Pro, they can be rectified before the iPhone 20 is released.