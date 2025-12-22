Apple iPhone 16 Price At Croma Slashed To Rs 40,990 During Cromtastic December Sale

Even though it’s no longer Apple’s newest flagship, the iPhone 16 remains a solid smartphone — especially at this reduced price.

At its core is the powerful A18 chip, complemented by 8GB of RAM, delivering seamless performance for daily use, intensive gaming, and on-device AI. It sports a vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with 2,556 x 1,179 resolution and peak brightness reaching 2,000 nits.

Photography shines with a 48MP primary sensor paired with an enhanced ultra-wide camera. The Camera Control button provides quick and intuitive access to shooting options. Battery life has seen notable improvements through optimisations, paired with support for quicker wired charging, MagSafe compatibility.

While the iPhone 16 is a powerful smartphone in its own right, thanks to this attractive effective pricing and its top-tier features, the device stands out for its excellent value during Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale.