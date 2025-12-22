Apple iPhone 16 Price At Croma Slashed To Rs 40,990 During Cromtastic December Sale
The iPhone 16 leads the sale with a heavily discounted price.
Electronics retailer Croma is running its year-end shopping extravaganza, the Cromtastic December Sale, featuring attractive discounts on various high-end smartphones. The promotion is active through Jan. 4, primarily at Croma’s retail stores (online prices may differ).
If you’ve been holding off on a smartphone upgrade, Apple’s iPhone 16 leads the sale with a heavily discounted price.
Apple iPhone 16 Croma Deal
During the sale, the iPhone 16 can be yours for an effective price of around Rs 40,990, after applying bank discounts and trade-in offers. The in-store base price stands at Rs 65,990, with an additional Rs 3,000 cashback available on select bank cards.
Shoppers can further reduce the cost through an exchange offer worth up to Rs 16,000, plus an exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000, making the overall savings substantial.
Why iPhone 16 Is Still A Top Pick
Even though it’s no longer Apple’s newest flagship, the iPhone 16 remains a solid smartphone — especially at this reduced price.
At its core is the powerful A18 chip, complemented by 8GB of RAM, delivering seamless performance for daily use, intensive gaming, and on-device AI. It sports a vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with 2,556 x 1,179 resolution and peak brightness reaching 2,000 nits.
Photography shines with a 48MP primary sensor paired with an enhanced ultra-wide camera. The Camera Control button provides quick and intuitive access to shooting options. Battery life has seen notable improvements through optimisations, paired with support for quicker wired charging, MagSafe compatibility.
While the iPhone 16 is a powerful smartphone in its own right, thanks to this attractive effective pricing and its top-tier features, the device stands out for its excellent value during Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale.