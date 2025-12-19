Foldable iPhone Might Face Short Supply Next Year: Report

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone may remain in short supply well into 2027 even if the company proceeds with a launch next year, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

“Development of the foldable iPhone is behind earlier expectations, but the product is still expected to announce in 2H26. Due to early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges, smooth shipments may not occur until 2027. With limited supply and expected strong demand, the foldable iPhone could be facing shortages until at least the end of 2026,” Kuo said in a research note.

The note raises questions about Apple’s readiness to scale up production of its foldable iPhone. While Foxconn was widely expected to start limited production before the end of 2025, the silence around those plans indicates that the device may not have moved beyond the design validation phase, leaving room for further manufacturing challenges, reported MacRumors.

Kuo’s comments mirror earlier assessments from Mizuho Securities, which warned that unresolved design details, such as the hinge mechanism, could push the release to 2027. While Kuo believes Apple is still targeting a late-2026 unveiling, he indicates that widespread availability may not come until later.

According to MacRumors, Apple’s foldable iPhone will feature a book-style layout, combining an outer display of roughly 5.3 to 5.5 inches with a 7.8-inch internal screen. Liquid metal hinge technology is expected to help deliver a largely crease-free panel. The projected $2,000–$2,500 price bracket (roughly Rs 1,80,400 to Rs 2,25,510) would put the device well above any previous iPhone in terms of cost.