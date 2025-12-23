7 Prompts For Stunning Christmas Portraits Using Gemini Nano Banana Pro, GPT Image 1.5

Christmas is here, and so are the holiday-themed photos. The good news this Christmas is whether you’ve “decked the halls” or not, you can still have a stunning holiday-themed portrait — courtesy generative AI tools like Nano Banana Pro and GPT Image 1.5. All you need to do is upload your usual selfie into the tool and use prompts to transform them into Christmas portraits.

Below are seven prompts to turn your selfie into a Christmas portrait using Gemini Nano Pro or GPT Image 1.5.

Prompt 1

Transform the uploaded selfie into a realistic Christmas portrait, preserving the subject’s exact facial features, face shape, skin tone, and expression. Position the person seated next to a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in a warm, cozy living room. Soft golden fairy lights gently illuminate the face, with wrapped presents and holiday decorations surrounding them. Use cinematic lighting and a natural, festive holiday atmosphere.