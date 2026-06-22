The depth of Mythos' powers has been made clear by a recent discovery: the AI model is strong enough to gain access to the US government's classified networks in a matter of hours.

The Mythos model created by Anthropic was able to breach "almost all" of the US National Security Agency's classified systems in a matter of hours rather than weeks, according to Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), vice chairperson of the Senate Intelligence Committee, as reported by the Financial Times.

During the June 11 briefing, General Joshua Rudd, the chief of the NSA and US Cyber Command, made the claim, which The Economist later published. The compromise's scope is still unknown. Neither the specific systems impacted nor the exact techniques Mythos used have been made public.

Organisations all over the world are depending on Anthropic's Mythos class models, which have been marketed as extremely powerful AI models for infrastructure security. In this instance, a number of cyber specialists have stated that the hack attempt was a controlled exercise intended to find vulnerabilities rather than an unapproved attack.

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One of the most talked-about examples was a quick exploitation of a 17-year-old remote code execution bug in FreeBSD following a single prompt.

Since the Anthropic agreement with the Pentagon went awry, the US has been extremely busy. One recent development is the prohibition on exporting Mythos-class models to foreign nations. Due to the inability of the AI company to confirm a person's nationality before using its most sophisticated models, Anthropic ultimately decided to discontinue Claude Fable 5, a restricted Mythos.

Anthropic vigorously opposed a long-term recall of its Mythos-class models. The company contends that shutting down its most sophisticated capabilities due to insignificant compliance concerns will hinder Western AI progress and make vital infrastructure more susceptible to foreign competitors who do not encounter similar legal obstacles.

Before the Mythos-class models, Anthropic is currently working closely with federal regulators and the White House to develop a shared risk-management framework.

However, in an attempt to avoid geopolitics and gain access to cutting-edge technologies for their own benefit, global governments have pushed for a focus on sovereign AI and technology, encouraging local players to devote all of their resources to developing their own AI infrastructure.

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