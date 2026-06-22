Nokia Expands Tie-Up With Google To Integrate Gemini AI Models In Software Suite

Nokia and Google Cloud have expanded their partnership to integrate Google's Gemini AI models into Nokia's network software suite, aiming to help telecom operators automate operations, reduce costs and resolve network issues faster.

Under the expanded collaboration, Nokia will introduce six specialised AI agents powered by Gemini models into its Nokia Assurance Center platform.

The agents are designed to analyse complex network data, identify faults, recommend solutions and support the transition towards autonomous, self-driving networks.

The AI agents will perform tasks including network event analysis, performance monitoring, anomaly detection, troubleshooting recommendations and automated dashboard creation.

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Nokia said the technology will help operators cut problem-solving times by 50% to 80% by enabling faster detection and resolution of issues that traditionally required hours of manual investigation.

The partnership uses Google Cloud's Agent Development Kit and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to build a multi-agent system that can operate on standard cloud infrastructure.

Nokia said the framework is designed to be flexible and compatible with existing telecom environments.

Nokia has introduced a “glass box autonomy” approach, where AI assists human engineers instead of replacing them.

The system provides confidence-based recommendations, while critical decisions remain under human control. For approved low-risk scenarios, the platform can also enable fully automated responses.

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The initial router and event triage agents are already functional, with a broader SaaS rollout planned through the Google Cloud Marketplace in September 2026.

Additional AI capabilities will be introduced through updates across Nokia's wider network portfolio from late 2026 into 2027.

The companies said the collaboration marks a shift towards AI-driven telecom networks capable of operating with greater speed, reliability and efficiency.

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