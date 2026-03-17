Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Launch — Top Features Revealed

The much-awaited Poco X8 Pro series was released on Tuesday. The lineup includes the standard Poco X8 Pro and the premium Poco X8 Pro Max. An Iron Man Edition of the Poco X8 Pro has also been introduced alongside the new smartphones.

While the models come with many significant upgrades, battery remains one of the key highlights for this series. The X8 Pro Max packs a massive 9,000mAh battery, while the X8 Pro gets 6,500mAh. Both models support 100W fast charging, aimed at attracting users who need high-functioning smartphones with the ability to handle heavy usage without frequent charging.

The phones run on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets with strong gaming performance and cooling systems. Among other top things, they feature up to 24GB RAM and run Android 16 with HyperOS, focusing on improved interface and performance.

"Upgrade to power that doesn't slow you down. The POCO X8 Pro Series is here to redefine performance with a staggering 3Mn+ AnTuTu score on the X8 Pro Max," Poco India revealed in a post on X. AnTuTu score is a benchmark that measures a smartphone's overall performance.

Key Features

The X8 Pro Max features the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, while the X8 Pro uses the 4nm Dimensity 8500 Ultra. Both support 120fps gaming and smooth multitasking. The models are backed by advanced vapour chamber cooling and graphite layers technology for heat control, making them an attractive option for creators, video editors and gamers.

The Poco X8 Pro Max features a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the other hand, the standard model sports a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor. Both have a 20MP front camera, designed for clicking sharp selfies.

The Max version sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, while the Pro has a 6.59-inch screen. Both offer 120Hz refresh rate, high brightness and top-level water and dust resistance ratings

Both Poco X8 models are designed to feature a flat rear panel with a vertical, pill-shaped camera module. The panel houses dual lenses and a dual LED flash, along with Poco branding at the bottom. The standard Pro comes with a glass back, while the Max version uses a fiberglass rear. Both have a scratch-resistant matte finish.

Also Read: Vivo T5x Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Battery And Top Features

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