'Mini DeepSeek': China's Cheap, Powerful AI Rivals Anthropic, OpenAI's Offerings In Capability

GLM 5.2, an AI model developed by Z.ai, a startup based in Beijing, has had AI experts speaking about its advanced capabilities in comparison to its peers in the West such as Anthropic's Claude LLMs (large language models) and OpenAI's ChatGPT models.

The AI has also surged in online usage charts such as on AI-developer platform OpenRouter, with it currently outranking Anthropic's AI models. It also has fifth place on Artificial Analysis' large language model (LLM) intelligence leaderboard and has come second spot on Code Arena's front-end coding rankings.

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It is reportedly available for a sixth of the price points that ChatGPT and Claude tend to retail at.

Noted company executives in the AI space have also provided positive comments on GLM 5.2 and its abilities. David Sacks, the Co-Chair of the US President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and former Special Advisor for AI and Crypto stated that the AI model was "as good as the currently available models from OpenAI and Anthropic."

"It is just a tick below Opus 4.8 (from Anthropic) and right up there with GPT 5.5 (from OpenAI)," Sacks said in his 'All-In' tech podcast.

"We cannot afford to do things that slow our companies down," he added.

Company executives like Sridhar Ramaswamy, chief executive officer of Snowflake, and venture capitalist Marc Andersson also spoke about its notable input processing capabilities. The AI reportedly has the ability to undertake workflows for complicated tasks with the least amount of prompts.

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OpenAI's delay in the release of its latest GPT model 5.6 as well as the US government's restrictions on Anthropic have led to users adopting GLM 5.2, according to reports, who cited experts on the matter.

They stated that developers prefer to decrease risk by diversifying their AI use and reducing reliance on US-based API models. Another factor that was cited included a growing interest in open source development with more reasonable costs in the face of the input-cost volatility of closed-source models using more tokens.

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