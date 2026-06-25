Meta Tests New AI Companion App For Facebook Creators Amid TikTok, YouTube Rivalry

Facebook announced on Wednesday that it will be launching a companion app for creators on the platform with a built-in AI assistant to assist them in growing their brand, according to reports on Thursday.

The AI assistant is intended to be a more tailored alternative to applications like ChatGPT, drawing information directly from the creator's posts and activity. This would give the assistant improved capabilities to provide more informed insights to the creator, with regards to brainstorming ideas for content and accessing precise analytics.

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Meta is implementing these changes in a bid to keep creators coming back to their platform as it is competing with its rivals TikTok and YouTube for attention.

Creators can receive suggestions regarding how to tweak their content and their approach to creating it in order to meet their content, performance and engagement goals.

Users can ask suggestions on what they should post next, along with monitoring what is being said in their comments sections and how their audience has changed.

They can also use the 'Comment Tool' to have AI determine which comments on their posts to reply to and how to frame their replies.

When creators launch the app on their devices, the AI assistant will display a list of daily priorities, review the performance of their latest post and track progress with regards to their goals, along with identifying comments that require speedy replies.

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Meta is also expanding into new markets via the creation of a prediction market application similar to Kalshi Inc. and Polymarket, but with lower stakes as users won't likely wager real money.

While Arena intends to capitalise on that user interest, the app isn't currently expected to require real funds. Instead, it would likely engage users through a points system, as per reports.

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