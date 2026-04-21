Facebook Parent Meta Considering New Tracking Tools For US Employees' Computers. Know Why

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is installing tracking software on employees' work computers to monitor keystrokes, clicks, and mouse movements to help train its autonomous AI models, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing internal memos.

This program is designed to function on a list of applications and websites related to the workforce's day-to-day operations. It will also take screenshots of the content being displayed from time-to-time.

The memo was posted by a staff AI research scientist on a dedicated internal channel for the company's Meta SuperIntelligence Labs team, which focuses on research development for AI models.

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Meta's spokesperson Andy Stone claimed that the data is being collected solely to train the company's AI models and will not be used to evaulate their employees' performance at work, or for uses outside of AI training.

He further stated that guardrails have been put in place to protect sensitive content.

"If we're building agents to help people complete everyday tasks using computers, our models need real examples of how people actually use them — things like mouse movements, clicking buttons, and navigating dropdown menus. To help, we're launching an internal tool that will capture these kinds of inputs on certain applications to help us train our models," Stone told Reuters.

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The reason for this, according to the tech giant's memo, was to have their AI models improve with regards to the autonomus functions it is found to be lacking or facing difficulties performing. These include the use of keyboard shortcuts and accurately navigating and selecting things in dropdown menus.

"This is where all Meta employees can help our models get better simply by doing their daily work," the memo said.

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