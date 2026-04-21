Meta Confirms WhatsApp Plus Subscription: New Premium Features, Pricing And Availability

Meta is preparing to take WhatsApp beyond its long-standing free model with the introduction of a new “WhatsApp Plus” subscription tier. The upcoming plan is expected to bundle a range of enhanced features designed for power users. The new features may include custom app icons, exclusive ringtones and other customisation options.

WhatsApp's subscription plan is now being released to a small group of Android beta testers. iOS support is expected to follow later. A company spokesperson also confirmed to TechCrunch that they are actively testing the WhatsApp Plus subscription. “WhatsApp is testing a new, optional subscription called WhatsApp Plus, designed for users who want more ways to organise and personalise their experience," they said.

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“Premium features include expanded pinned chats, custom lists, new chat themes, and more. We're starting with a small test to gather feedback and ensure we're building something people find genuinely valuable,” they added.

What You Get With WhatsApp Premium?

Expanded Pinned Chats: Premium subscribers can pin up to 20 chats for fast access. This is a major jump from the existing free-tier cap of three.

Custom App Themes: Users can set an accent colour across the entire app interface by selecting from 18 new options. The options include Vibrant Blue, Royal Purple, Forest Green and Fuchsia Pink.

Custom App Icons: The plan provides 14 new alternate app icons, spanning from simple pastel circles to imaginative styles like a cosmic nebula theme, a glittering sparkle finish and a moulded green clay look.

Premium Stickers: The WhatsApp Plus subscription plan gives subscribers access to exclusive sticker packs. These packs can be downloaded from the sticker store once you subscribe. Certain premium stickers include overlay animations that span the full screen.

Bulk Chat List Upgrades: Users are able to automatically apply certain configurations like custom themes, alert tones and ringtones to every conversation grouped under their custom lists.

Exclusive Ringtones: Subscribers receive access to 10 exclusive ringtones created to make incoming calls instantly recognisable.

WhatsApp Plus pricing

Meta has not yet confirmed the official pricing for the subscription. As per a WABetaInfo report, the company will adopt a low-cost subscription model. The expected price for WhatsApp Plus in Europe will be €2.49 per month. The subscription is reported to cost PKR 229 per month in Pakistan and $29.00 per month in Mexico.

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