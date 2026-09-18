King Charles III Urges Global AI Leaders To Establish Urgent Ethical Safeguards

King Charles III hosted leading figures from the technology industry, government and civil society at Dumfries House in Ayrshire to discuss the growing existential risks posed by artificial intelligence and the need for urgent ethical guardrails.

He described AI's rapid advancement as “intriguing and deeply concerning in equal measure”, warning that advanced AI could pose an “existential danger” if exploited by malicious actors or allowed to operate beyond human supervision.

The high-level gathering brought together prominent industry executives and policymakers, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Google DeepMind founder Demis Hassabis, OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar, Vatican AI adviser Paolo Benanti, UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan and representatives from Anthropic.

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Buckingham Palace confirmed that China was represented at the gathering but did not provide further details. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told the BBC at the event that AI developers need to adopt “more rigorous” testing and security practices.

In his opening address, Charles warned that increasingly powerful AI presents risks that extend well beyond routine economic or technological disruption.

“There seems urgency in adequately considering the existential dangers of such technologies falling into the wrong hands, and being used in potentially catastrophic ways. Surely, we need sufficient means of control before it is all too late?” he said.

Charles' assertion that “our humanity must remain sacred” echoed concerns raised by Pope Leo XIV in his May encyclical, which warned against allowing AI to be controlled by just “a few”. Charles also highlighted AI's transformative potential in areas such as medicine, while urging attendees to focus on directing the technology towards the public good.

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The gathering comes amid a widening global debate over AI governance, safety and ethical frameworks. Concerns have grown within the technology industry over the risks associated with rapid AI development, including high-profile resignations and calls from experts for stronger safeguards before increasingly capable systems are deployed.

As AI capabilities expand, governments and technology companies are facing growing pressure to ensure that these systems are developed, controlled and deployed responsibly.

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