iOS 27 Release: Here's When You Can Download It In India

Apple is all set to roll out iOS 27 for compatible iPhone models in India and globally on September 14. The latest software update, which was first previewed at September and shine event last week, will deliver more advanced Siri AI capabilities as well as a variety of other refinements, improvements, and new features to iPhones.

iOS 27 brings a redesigned Siri experience powered by Apple's Foundation Models and Google's Gemini, alongside a refreshed Liquid Glass interface and new parental controls. The recently launched iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone Duo would be the first models to ship with the new OS out of the box.

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Here's how to download iOS 27, when it could arrive in India, and which iPhone models are eligible.

iOS 27 Release Time in India

iOS 27 will be publicly available globally, including Indian markets, from September 14. Though the tech giant has not specified an exact release time, previous major iOS updates have typically started rolling out at around 10 a.m. PT, which translates to approximately 10:30 p.m. IST in India.

It will arrive as an over-the-air (OTA) software update on compatible iPhones.

Once iOS 27 is available, the iPhone will show the option to download and install it. It is advisable to back up important data and ensure that the iPhone has sufficient battery or is connected to a charger before beginning the installation.

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How to Download and Install iOS 27 on iPhone

When ‌iOS 27‌ and iPadOS 27 become available as an over-the-air update, you can download and install the update by following this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Then tap General.

Step 3: Select Software Update.

Step 4: Wait for your device to contact Apple's servers and check for available updates.

Step 5: Tap Download and Install when iOS 27 appears.

Step 6: Follow the on-screen instructions until the iPhone restarts.

iOS 27 Compatible iPhones

The update is compatible with iPhone 11 and newer models, along with the second- and third-generation iPhone SE.

iPhone 18 Series

iPhone Duo

iPhone 17 Series

iPhone 16 Series

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone SE (3rd generation, 2022)

iPhone SE (2nd generation, 2020)

iOS 27 Top Features

One of the most significant changes in iOS 27 is the revamped Siri AI experience. Apple has released a dedicated Siri app that enables users to initiate conversations and revisit earlier interactions. The new Siri is said to blend Apple's Foundation Models with Google's Gemini models. It gains personal context functionality, which allows it to retrieve information from apps and carry out operations across compatible apps.

Apple is also boosting Visual Intelligence with its most recent software upgrade. Users can use the function in the iPhone's Camera app to examine objects and scenes, ask Siri questions about what they see, and take appropriate actions. Visual Intelligence can also assess on-screen content.

The Liquid Glass interface, which was launched with iOS 26, is receiving more personalisation possibilities. Users can alter the transparency of the UI elements. Meanwhile, the Photos, Safari, Wallet, and Shortcuts apps now include additional Apple Intelligence features.

A variety of improvements have been included for parental controls. This includes requests to buy and browse, contact approvals, time allowances, and schedules. Other updates include a revamped Phone app, contextual suggestions in Messages and Mail, and Safari's ability to organise tabs by topic.

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