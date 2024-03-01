Half Of Urban Consumers Value Fast Delivery, 54% In Tier 2, 3, 4 Cities Prefer Deals: PwC India

PwC India has released a report offering insights on the dynamics of e-commerce in India, particularly focusing on the shopping behaviour of consumers in tier 2 and tier 3 regions.

In recent years, approximately 12.5 crore Indians have adopted online shopping, with a significant number from Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities. Online shopping offers convenience, especially in areas where access to the latest products in physical stores is limited. According to the report, these consumers are driving the retail revolution in the country.

“The next phase of growth for e-commerce will be driven by the new digitally savvy consumers of Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities in India. In contrast to urban dwellers, these individuals, constrained by limited access to physical stores and brand choices, consider online shopping a gateway to fulfil their aspirations,” said Somick Goswami, partner and business transformation leader, PwC India.

The report noted that, with increasing financial independence, women in India exhibit individualistic shopping behaviour across geographies.

The report was based on an online survey of 2,100 people, 100 qualitative interviews and 400 in-person interviews across India with experts and industry partners.

Below are some key findings from the report: