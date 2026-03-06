Google Pixel 10a Now On Sale In India — Check Price, Offers, Availability, Full Specs And Features

Following its global and India launch on Feb. 18, the Google Pixel 10a — the budget offering in the Pixel 10 line — is now available for purchase in India. The Google Pixel 10a largely follows in the footsteps of its predecessor — the Pixel 9a — sharing most specs with the earlier generation, with Google making only minimal upgrades in the latest entry-level Pixel.

Google Pixel 10a Price In India, Offers, Availability

In India, the Google Pixel 10a is priced at Rs 49,999 for its single configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Introductory offers include an instant cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000, and no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months.

The Pixel 10a is available on the online Google Store and Flipkart.

Google Pixel 10a Specs And Features

Design wise, the Google Pixel 10a looks very similar to the Pixel 9a, with a flat back and no protruding camera island, which means it has no table wobble. It boasts an aluminium frame and a plastic back panel. For photography, it packs a dual rear camera array consisting of a 48MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 13MP ultrawide lens offering a 120-degree field of view, plus a 13MP front camera.

The Pixel 10a comes powered by the Tensor G4 processor — the same chipset used in the previous Pixel 9 series — paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with the Titan M2 security chip. The phone runs Android 16 out of the box and includes AI features such as Nano Banana, Gemini Live, Camera Coach, and Circle to Search.

The display is a 6.3-inch pOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and HDR support — protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Battery capacity in the Pixel 10a stands at 5,100mAh, with support for 30W wired fast charging and 10W wireless charging. It weighs 183 gm and is 9 mm thick. It is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

The Pixel 10a is available in four colour options: Obsidian, Fog, Berry, and Lavender.

