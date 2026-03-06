Islamic Militants Abduct 300 People, Including Women And Children, From Nigeria Town

Islamic militants have abducted more than 300 people, including women and children, in an attack they carried out on a town in Northeastern Nigeria on Friday, the Associated Press reported, citing local officials.

The militants, as per the report, attacked the town of Ngoshe in Borno State and carried out the abductions. An official from the Gwoza area, Bulama Sawa, confirmed the incident while talking to AP.

He said that the attack was “in all likelihood” in retaliation for the military operation that killed three commanders of the militant group, Boko Haram.

Today's abduction is the second such in less than four months. In November 2025, 303 schoolchildren and 12 teachers were abducted by gunmen during an attack on St. Mary's School, a Catholic institution in North-Central Nigeria's Niger state.

Four days before that, gunmen had also abducted 25 schoolchildren in Kebbi state's Maga town.

Today, attacks were also reported on the communities of Konduga, Marte, Janaka, and Mainok between Wednesday and early Friday morning, a military spokesperson told the AP.

The spokesperson, Uba Sani, maintained that the troops were able to repel the attacks on Konduga, Marte, Jakana, and Mainok. “Several brave soldiers, however, paid the supreme price in the line of duty,” he said without specifying the number of soldiers killed.

He said that the slain included a senior official of the army as well. He said that the attacks were “failed attacks” and a sign of “increasing desperation of terrorist elements under sustained operational pressure across the theatre.”

