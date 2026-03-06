Caught On Camera: Lucky Escape For Iranian Kids As Bomb Drops Near School In Qazvin

A disturbing video circulating on social media purports to show the aftermath of a missile strike near a boys' school in Iran's Qazvin province, with posts claiming that a child was killed during the opening day of the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

However, the authenticity of the footage and the details surrounding the incident remain unverified.

The clip, widely shared on X by the handle @diplomaticwar, shows students in a schoolyard suddenly fleeing in panic after a loud explosion is heard.

🔴 #SONDAKİKA | Iran'ın Kazvin kentinde bir erkek okulunun yakınlarında ABD ve İsrail'in düzenlediği ve savaşın ilk gününde bir çocuğun şehit olmasına yol açan saldırının güvenlik kamerası görüntüleri.#IranIsraelWar #ساعه_استجابه pic.twitter.com/fzHnmHoF6f — Diplomatic War (@diplomaticwar) March 6, 2026

Children dressed in green uniforms are seen scattering across the playground while teachers rush to move them toward buildings for safety.

The video does not capture the moment of impact but shows chaos in the school compound moments after the blast. In one segment, a student appears to collapse on the ground as others run for cover.

Audio overlaid on the footage features voices describing the scene.

“The sound of that explosion was so loud… They didn't know what to do or where they were going,” a voice heard in the video says.

Later in the clip, several staff members are seen returning to the playground area where students had been gathered. The footage appears to show them surrounding a motionless boy lying on the ground, with some individuals visibly distressed as they attempt to assist him. Social media posts accompanying the video claim the child later died from injuries caused by the blast.

The post describing the footage states: “Breaking: Security camera footage of the attack carried out by the United States and Israel near a boys' school in Iran's Qazvin province, which resulted in the martyrdom of a child on the first day of the war.”

The claim has been widely amplified by several pro-Iranian accounts, garnering thousands of views and shares within hours.However, independent verification of the video's location, timing and authenticity has not yet been established.

Separately, earlier media reports have pointed to a devastating US-Israel strike on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, where more than 150 people were reportedly killed, including many children. Investigations by US authorities have indicated possible American involvement in that incident, though final conclusions are still pending.

Iranian officials according to state media have condemned the attack and held mass funerals, while UNESCO has criticised strikes on educational facilities, describing them as serious violations.

If confirmed, the Qazvin incident would mark another tragic episode in the rapidly escalating conflict in the region.

