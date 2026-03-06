Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price In India, Early Bird Sale, Availability, Full Specs And Features

Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, the Edge 70 Fusion, in India. The device succeeds the Edge 60 Fusion, which was launched in April 2025. The Edge 70 Fusion features a quad-curved design and a thin form and comes powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is paired with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera set and a large battery.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price In India, Early Bird Sale, And Availability

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion's price in India starts at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with the 8GB + 256GB model costing Rs 29,999 and 12GB + 256GB coming at Rs 32,999.

An early bird sale runs today (March 6) from noon to 4 p.m. exclusively on Flipkart. Full open sale begins March 12 at noon on Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and select retail stores across the country.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Specs And Features

At the heart of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 16 with Motorola's custom Hello UI skin out of the box and comes with a commitment of three major OS upgrades plus five years of security patches.

On the photography front, the Edge 70 Fusion includes a dual rear camera array with a 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary sensor (f/1.8, optical image stabilisation), a 13MP ultrawide lens (120-degree field of view, macro support), and a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor. The front camera is 32MP, and the phone supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

The Edge 70 Fusion features a 6.78-inch 1.5K Super HD Extreme Amoled display with a 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 5,200 nits, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection.

Under its hood, the Edge 70 Fusion houses a large 7,000mAh battery supporting 68W TurboPower fast charging. It is 7.99 mm thick and weighs 193 gm. The phone carries IP68 and IP69 dust/water resistance ratings along with MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

Colour options for the Edge 70 Fusion are Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Blue Surf, and Pantone Country Air.

