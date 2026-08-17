GitHub Down: Online Cloud Platform Sees Major Outages In Workflows, Compute, API Requests And More

GitHub, the online cloud platform for code storage and development announced on Monday that it is facing major outages in workflows, compute and orchestration of its actions, as well with its API (application programming interface) requests, pull requests (request for review of code) and Copilot, according to its GitHub Status page.

"We are experiencing high error rates around 20% for web experiences and api traffic. Archive downloads and raw repository content downloads are experiencing an approximate 50% error rate. SAML and OIDC authentication, SCIM, and Team Sync are also impacted. We are currently performing mitigations and will post updates as we progress," the latest update said at 9:12 p.m.

ALSO READ: Can AI Find Your Location Using A Photo Without GPS Data, Tags?

The firm posted a similar update at 9:46 p.m. reporting the same status of these elements, adding that they are "still working to identify the root cause and will continue to post updates" as they learn more and perform mitigation.

GitHub first noted that issues had cropped up on its platform at 7:10 p.m., stating that it was investigating reports of impacted performance of GitHub services.

SAML and OIDC are both protocols that facilitate users to log in once and access multiple applications. SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management) that automates the creation and deletion of users' accounts across cloud applications. TeamSync is a feature that synchronises an organisation's user groups with GitHub teams.

ALSO READ: Free DeepSeek Tokens And AI Agents: Inside Beijing's Go-To Bar For Tech Developers

The WebHook feature that sends a updates of real-time data to an external server whenever a select event takes place in a user's GitHub repository, is also facing issues.

Git Operations, which are the functional commands used to track, save, and manage changes in source code were also impacted. The platform stated that Pages, its tatic web hosting services (like GitHub Pages or GitLab Pages ) that automatically turn repository files into live websites was also dealing with degraded performance.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.