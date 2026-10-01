Gemini 4 Argon: Google Unveils New Frontier AI Model — Prices, Features And Key Things Explained

Google has unveiled Gemini 4 Argon, its new frontier artificial intelligence model designed to handle complex, long-running tasks across software engineering, enterprise work, finance, legal research, and cybersecurity.

The model is being introduced in a phased manner, with Google initially making it available to trusted cyber defenders through its Fairwind Program.

Google said Argon is built to sustain deep reasoning across complex, long-horizon workflows. It is already being used internally at Google for specialised coding, research, writing, large-scale code migrations, and other engineering tasks.

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“Built to sustain deep reasoning across complex, long-horizon workflows, Argon is fundamentally changing the way we work and build at Google,“ Google stated.

Gemini 4 Argon Price

Google has announced an introductory price of $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens. Cached input tokens will be priced at 95% below the standard input-token rate.

After the introductory period, the price will rise to $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens.

However, the model is not yet broadly available. Google said wider access will begin with paid API customers and Google AI Ultra subscribers after the initial testing phase.

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Gemini 4 Argon Features

One of the biggest changes is Argon's 1 million token output limit, up from the previous 64,000 token limit. Google said the larger output capacity is designed to help the model work through difficult, multi-step problems in a single trajectory.

Argon is designed for coding, reasoning, and multimodal tasks. Google said it recorded a 77.9% score on DeepSWE v1.1, which evaluates long-horizon software engineering tasks. It also ranked first on AutomationBench with a score of 51.3%.

The model is also designed to understand visual information as well.

“It's able to drive professional chart analysis, identify details from long videos, and take action based on a series of documents,” Google said.

Gemini 4 Argon And Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is a major focus of the new model.

Google stated, “To better equip cyber defenders for the new era of cyberattacks, we trained Gemini 4 Argon to be highly capable at cybersecurity defense. Argon can autonomously find, validate, and patch critical software vulnerabilities.”

The company also stated that Argon will be released without cyber guardrails for trusted defenders and Google's own internal teams to help them use its full cybersecurity capabilities. Google said the model has already been used by Wiz to identify a critical vulnerability involving healthcare software used by hospitals worldwide.

On CWE-bench v1, which measures vulnerability remediation, Argon tied for first place with a score of 68%, Google said.

When Will Gemini 4 Argon Be Available?

Google has not announced a specific date for broad public availability. The company said it is continuing to strengthen safeguards and gather feedback from early testers before expanding access.

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