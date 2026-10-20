Galaxy S25 Edge Amazon Deal: Price, Exchange Offer, Bank Discount

Amazon has slashed the price of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, making the slim premium phone far more affordable. It is currently listed at Rs 67,999, down from its original price of Rs 1,09,999, which works out to Rs 42,000 off. Shoppers willing to trade in an older smartphone could pay even less, with the effective price dropping to Rs 30,399 in the best case.

This pricing covers the Titanium Jetblack model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

How the Rs 30,399 Price Works

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Getting to Rs 30,399 depends entirely on the exchange offer. Amazon will knock up to Rs 37,600 off the price in return for an old phone, and only buyers who receive that full amount will see the lowest price.

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Because the exchange value depends on which phone is being traded in, many shoppers may end up paying more. For instance, if a trade-in fetches Rs 20,000, the phone would cost Rs 47,999 before any bank offer. The exchange value shown on Amazon's product page is what decides the final figure.

Bank and Other Offers

Amazon is also running card and loyalty offers on the phone. Customers paying with an eligible Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can save Rs 3,395, while Amazon Diamonds can be used for a further Rs 94 discount. Each of these offers is handled separately from the exchange deal and has its own conditions.

Price Cut at a Glance

Here's a quick summary of the deal:

Details Amount Listed price Rs 1,09,999 Amazon price Rs 67,999 Exchange value Up to Rs 37,600 Effective price with maximum exchange Rs 30,399 Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card discount Rs 3,395 Amazon Diamonds discount Rs 94

Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications

The phone's 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen can refresh at up to 120Hz. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip handles performance. For photos, there's a 200MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens at the back, and a 12MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. A 3,900mAh battery keeps it running, and it can be charged at 25W using a cable. The Edge's thin profile is the main thing that sets it apart.

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Is It Worth It?

On paper, an effective price of Rs 30,399 for a phone that originally cost over Rs 1 lakh is hard to ignore. In practice, buyers should first check how much Amazon will offer for their current phone and confirm whether their card is eligible for the extra discount, so they know exactly what they'll pay. Deal prices on Amazon can change quickly, so the offer may not last long.

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