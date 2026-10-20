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Qualcomm Layoffs: Thousands Of Jobs To Be Trimmed 'Globally' Starting November, Says Report

Qualcomm's job cuts will reportedly be based on the employees' performance.

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Qualcomm Layoffs: Thousands Of Jobs To Be Trimmed 'Globally' Starting November, Says Report
Qualcomm's job cuts will reportedly be based on the employees' performance.
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

Qualcomm will be engaging in job cuts across the globe from November onwards, as per reports on Tuesday. The job cuts will reportedly be based on the employees' performance, as per a memo from the chief executive officer to the staff on Monday, cited by Reuters.

It is as of yet, unclear how many jobs are set to be affected by this development.

The chipmaker will execute these job cuts due to  "a stronger performance culture" as well as  "has consistently fallen short of expectations," according to CEO Cristiano Amon's memo.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

 The company employs up to 52,000 people ​globally as of September 2025, with a majroity oof them working full-time. The firm is seeing a downturn in its electronic product sales due to demand being affected by skyrocketing memory prices.

As per the memo, the firm would take business priorities, organizational needs, skills and expertise into consideration while executing these job cuts.

"As we have expanded the business, so have the competencies ⁠and skills ​we require," Amon said in the memo.

"We must have the right ​people in the right roles so they can perform at their best and the company can continue ​to succeed," he added.

In its July earnings report, Qualcomm projected quarterly profit below analyst estimates and warned that revenue from Apple-related business would decline more rapidly than previously expected. However, the company said growing contributions from its data centre, automotive and other non-handset segments are expected to more than compensate for the loss by fiscal 2027.

Qualcomm also said it expects most of its chip revenue to come from businesses outside the smartphone market by fiscal 2027, reflecting its push into high-growth areas such as AI-powered data centres and other connected-device technologies.

Shares of Qualcomm delcined 1.16% in pre-market trade to $171.52 on the Nasdaq index.

(This is a developing story.)

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Qualcomm Layoffs: Thousands Of Jobs To Be Trimmed 'Globally' Starting November, Says Report

Qualcomm Layoffs: Thousands Of Jobs To Be Trimmed 'Globally' Starting November, Says Report

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