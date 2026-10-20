Lloyds, HSBC And Revolut Down? Thousands Report Online Banking Login Issues

Online banking services based in the UK such as Lloyds, HSBC and Revolut are facing issues that span many websites, as per reports on Tuesday. Users on 'X' reported facing signficant issues regarding logging in and accessing their accounts across online banking and application services.

The outage seems to be affecting multiple sites including Cloudflare, Google Cloud, Google search engine, Virgin Media, Sky, Bank of Scotland, Halifax and more.

Google Cloud's service health dashboard reported that multiple services were experiencing “elevated errors and intermittent network failures” in its europe-west region, which serves the UK. The company also indicated that a workaround was not available at the time of the report.

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Revolut acknowledged the issue on 'X'.

"We are currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple services. We can confirm that all our customers' money and data are safe. We've been working to fix the issue since it was identified this morning and apologise to anyone affected and for any inconvenience caused," the company's post said.

Revolut is one of the digital-first banking providers competing with traditional financial institutions. According to its website, the company serves more than 80 million customers worldwide.

The company had not clarified whether Tuesday's disruption affected customers globally or was limited to specific regions. It advised customers, through the company's service updates, to monitor the situation as efforts to restore affected services continued.

Lloyds stated that its app was functioning normally but acknowledged that some customers were experiencing issues with certain online services.

(This is a developing story.)

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