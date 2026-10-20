Revolut Confirms Multi-Service Disruption As UK Banking Outage Locks Out Thousands

Revolut customers faced disruption on Tuesday morning after a technical outage affected multiple banking services, leaving users unable to access their accounts, make card payments, withdraw cash or transfer money. The UK-based digital banking company confirmed the disruption but assured customers that their money and personal data remained safe.

The company informed about the technical issue on X. "We are currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple services. We can confirm that all our customers' money and data are safe. We've been working to fix the issue since it was identified this morning and apologise to anyone affected and for any inconvenience caused."

The company earlier reportedly stated that its services were “partially unavailable” following a technical issue identified earlier in the morning. Affected services included signing up and signing in to the app, card payments, bank transfers, ATM withdrawals, cryptocurrency services and customer support.

Several users reported receiving error messages when attempting to open the app or check their account balances. Some were shown a “something went wrong” notification advising them to try again later, preventing them from accessing their funds or completing transactions.

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According to outage-monitoring platform Downdetector, more than 1,500 reports of problems with Revolut services had been recorded shortly after 8 am British Summer Time (BST).

The outage also prompted criticism on social media, with users expressing frustration over their inability to make payments, access funds and contact customer support.

Possible Link To Google Cloud Disruption

The cause of Revolut's outage had not been officially confirmed. However, the disruption coincided with technical problems reported by Google Cloud, prompting speculation about a possible connection between the incidents.

Google Cloud's service health dashboard reported that multiple services were experiencing “elevated errors and intermittent network failures” in its europe-west2 region, which serves the UK. The company also indicated that a workaround was not available at the time of the report.

Revolut has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud and uses its cloud infrastructure to support its digital banking operations. However, neither company had publicly confirmed that the cloud service disruption was directly responsible for Revolut's outage.

Other financial services were also reportedly experiencing problems. Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland, both part of Lloyds Banking Group, were among the organisations mentioned in reports of online service difficulties. Lloyds said its app was functioning normally but acknowledged that some customers were experiencing issues with certain online services.

Impact On Customers

Revolut is one of the digital-first banking providers competing with traditional financial institutions. According to its website, the company serves more than 80 million customers worldwide.

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The company had not clarified whether Tuesday's disruption affected customers globally or was limited to specific regions. Customers were advised, through the company's service updates, to monitor the situation as efforts to restore affected services continued.

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