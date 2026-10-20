UK Woman Spends Rs 37 Lakh On Content Creation Degree, Internet Asks: 'Worth It?'

A 21-year-old woman in the United Kingdom has sparked an online debate after spending around £30,000 (approximately Rs 37 lakh) on a three-year degree in content creation.

Destiny McGowan, who graduated from Nottingham Trent University, said she believes the investment was worth it, despite questions from social media users about whether such a qualification justifies the cost.

"I always wanted to be an entrepreneur, so for me the course was about the transferable skills that I believed I would gain," she said, as quoted by the media outlet.

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According to a BBC report, McGowan enrolled in the specialised programme to learn about digital content creation and the professional side of the creator economy. The course focuses on practical skills for platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, reflecting the growing popularity of social media as a career option.

Rather than simply teaching students how to record and upload videos, the programme aims to help them understand how the content creation industry works.

McGowan now creates fashion videos for her own social media accounts and also produces content for others. She has additionally been hired as a TikTok live-selling host, where she showcases products to viewers.

While McGowan confirmed that she is earning money through her work, she did not disclose how much she makes.

"The incredible people I've met through panels that the university hosted would take someone five to 10 years to get to that place," she said.

The course covers several aspects of the profession, including audience growth strategies, video editing, copyright laws and pitching to brands for sponsorships. For McGowan, the programme offered a structured way to learn the skills needed to pursue content creation professionally.

Social Media Reaction

McGowan's story has prompted questions about whether spending thousands of pounds on a content creation degree makes financial sense when many similar skills can be learned online.

Sceptics have pointed out that social media platforms, algorithms, trends and content creation tools change rapidly, meaning that some lessons can become outdated quickly.

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Others argue that succeeding as an influencer depends heavily on factors such as personality, creativity and luck, which cannot necessarily be taught in a classroom.

The debate highlights a broader question surrounding the creator economy: whether a formal qualification offers enough practical and professional value to justify its cost, particularly in an industry where success can depend on several factors beyond education.

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