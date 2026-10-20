Planning A Thailand Trip? You May Soon Pay Over Rs 4,100 In New Entry And Exit Fees

Thailand is considering a departure tax of 1,000 baht (approximately Rs 2,836) on passengers leaving the country by air, a proposal that could increase travel expenses for Indian tourists visiting the popular Southeast Asian destination. The proposed levy is expected to apply to both Thai citizens and foreign visitors, although the final details are yet to be announced.

Thailand's Ministry of Finance and Revenue Department are reviewing a proposed outbound travel tax to boost state revenue. Combined with a planned 450 baht (approx Rs. 1,276) entry fee for air travelers, tourists could soon face extra costs on both ends of their journey, according to Economic Times.

However, neither proposal has been implemented, and the government has not confirmed an implementation date, collection mechanism or possible exemptions.

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Tourism Industry Concerns

Tourism remains a key contributor to Thailand's economy, but international visitor numbers have faced challenges in recovering to pre-pandemic levels. According to figures cited in the report, the country received around 24 million foreign tourists up to October 10, approximately 4% fewer than during the corresponding period a year earlier. Thailand welcomed nearly 40 million international visitors in 2019.

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The Tourism Authority of Thailand has set a target of approximately 33 million international visitors for 2026. The proposed tax measures have raised concerns within the tourism industry about whether additional travel costs could discourage international visitors.

The Thai Travel Agents Association has warned that the departure tax could affect tourist arrivals. Higher costs could influence travellers' decisions, particularly those comparing Thailand with other holiday destinations in the region.

Impact on Indian Travellers

India is an important source market for Thailand's tourism industry, with many Indian visitors travelling to the country for holidays, shopping and leisure activities. If introduced, the proposed departure tax could increase the overall cost of trips, particularly for families and budget-conscious travellers.

The additional charges could also affect demand for flights. If passenger numbers decline, airlines may reconsider flight frequencies on certain routes, potentially limiting travel options. However, the actual impact on airfares and flight availability would depend on how airlines and travel operators respond.

Indian tourists with existing bookings do not need to change their plans solely because of the proposal. Travellers planning future trips should monitor official announcements for updates on the proposed taxes, implementation timelines and applicable rules.

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Until the authorities confirm the measures, the proposed charges should not be treated as fees currently payable by travellers.

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