GIFT City Effect? India Records Strongest Net Increase In Regional Business Jets

India is becoming a growing market for private and business aviation, with better access models and supportive policies helping the sector expand, according to Honeywell Aerospace's latest outlook, released on Tuesday.

"In Asia-Pacific, India continues to expand through improved access models and supportive policy initiatives, while China remains focused on selective premium and fleet-renewal opportunities," the report noted.

Additionally, thanks to growing income, improved airport facilities, and GIFT City leasing programmes, India had the largest net increase in business jets in the area, reaching about 295 aircraft by the end of 2025.

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Over the next ten years, the US aerospace giant anticipates delivering up to 14,000 business aircraft worldwide, with growth being fuelled by increased demand for private aircraft, charter services, and shared aircraft ownership.

Honeywell expects the global business aviation fleet to grow by about 29%, from roughly 39,400 aircraft in 2025 to nearly 51,000 by 2035. Total flight hours are expected to rise even faster, by 34% over the same period, as operators make greater use of their aircraft.

Aircraft Deliveries To Cross $37 Billion Annually

Honeywell expects annual business aircraft deliveries to rise from around 1,280 in 2026 to more than 1,500 by 2035. By the end of the forecast period, the value of new aircraft deliveries is projected to exceed $37 billion a year. The latest delivery forecast is 4.4% higher than last year's projection.

“Over the next decade we're predicting one of the most robust periods ever for business aviation, as corporations, private individuals, charter customers and fractional shareholders are all creating a surge in demand,” said Linnea Whisler, president, Commercial Original Equipment, Honeywell Aerospace.

Whisler said aircraft owners and operators were flying more, ordering new jets, expanding their fleets and investing in new technologies.

Honeywell further elaborated that fleet expansion would increasingly be driven by additional aircraft purchases rather than replacement of older aircraft.

With Higher deliveries, combined with low retirement rates, are expected to accelerate fleet growth and increase demand for maintenance, upgrades and support services.

Midsize Jets To Lead Fleet Expansion

Midsize jets are expected to be the fastest-growing category in business aviation, with their fleet projected to grow 40% over the next decade. Honeywell said operators are increasingly looking for aircraft with longer range and better cabin comfort at a lower cost to buy and run than the largest business jets. Large-cabin aircraft will still account for the biggest share of industry value.

By 2035, Honeywell expects the global business aviation fleet to include about 18,000 turboprops, 15,000 light jets, 8,200 midsize jets and 9,700 large-cabin aircraft. For the first time, the annual forecast also covers additional segments of business aviation, including turboprops and personal jets.

Charter And Shared Ownership Drive Flying Hours

The report names charter operators, managed fleets and fractional ownership as key drivers of future demand. Private owners still account for most aircraft ownership worldwide, but charter and fractional operators generally fly their aircraft more often, especially in the midsize and large-cabin segments.

Honeywell said these models are helping aircraft get used more and opening up private aviation to customers who don't want to own an entire aircraft. As a result, global flight hours are expected to grow faster than fleet sizes over the next decade.

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Near-Term Outlook Stays Positive

Nine out of 10 operators surveyed expect to fly the same or more hours in 2027 than in 2026. Nearly one-third expect to increase flight activity next year, which is four percentage points higher than the matching survey finding for 2026.

Business jet flight hours are up 4% so far this year compared with the same period last year. Midsize jets have grown 7% and large-cabin jets 5%.

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