Akasa Air Suspends Flights To Riyadh, Jeddah Till Oct 27: Check Refund, Rescheduling Rules

Akasa Air extended its suspension of flight services to Riyadh and Jeddah upto Oct. 27, 2026, amid an escalation in military conflict in the Middle East region, as per an 'X' post from the airline on Sunday.

The airline is offering refunds to passengers affected by the cancellation along with the option to reschedule their travel with no further costs. It further asked passengers who booked their flights via travel partners to get in touch with them for further help.

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"Passengers affected by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Passengers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance," the post said.

Akasa Air stated that it took this decision after a "careful assessment" of the situation, it added that safety was its primary concern.

"We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time," the post said.

The airline stated that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remains its highest priority.

This development comes after Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, launched a major military escalation involving cross-border missile and drone strikes targeting Saudi Arabia and Yemen's government.

Similarly, Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of all flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until Oct. 24, 2026, as escalating security concerns in West Asia continue to disrupt commercial aviation in the region.

The latest extension pushes the resumption of services by four days from the previous deadline of Oct. 20. The suspension was initially scheduled to remain in place until Oct. 17 before being extended amid rising geopolitical tensions following Houthi drone and missile attacks.

The disruption has prompted airlines to reassess operations across affected routes, with reports of attacks targeting civilian infrastructure adding to concerns over aviation safety.

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The latest move affects services operated by both Tata Group-owned carriers to and from the three Saudi Arabian cities.

In a statement, the airlines said they were closely monitoring the situation and would keep passengers informed of further developments.

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