Pakistan Extends Ban On Indian Flights Using Its Airspace By Another Month

Pakistan aviation authority has extended the airspace ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace for another month, keeping the restrictions in force November 24, 2026, according to a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Announcing the extension in a post on X on Saturday, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) confirmed that the airspace ban also applies to military flights.

The latest extension means Indian aircraft will remain barred from entering Pakistan's airspace for at least another month, unless the authorities announce a change before the revised deadline.

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The latest extension replaces the previous deadline of October 24, 2026, and continues restrictions covering Indian-registered aircraft, as well as aircraft owned, operated or leased by Indian airlines and aviation operators. The ban applies to both civilian and military flights across Pakistan's Karachi and Lahore flight information regions.

The restriction is part of the ongoing aviation-related measures between India and Pakistan following heightened bilateral tensions in April 2025. Pakistan initially closed its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 23, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. India subsequently imposed reciprocal restrictions on Pakistani airlines and aircraft on April 30, 2025.

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India retaliated on April 30, 2025, by closing its airspace to Pakistani airlines following Islamabad's restrictions. As noted by Geo News, Pakistan has previously barred Indian aircraft during past standoffs, including the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Pulwama crisis.

Since their introduction, the airspace restrictions have been extended repeatedly, with both countries maintaining limitations on the other's aircraft amid strained relations.

The continued closure of Pakistani airspace has affected flight operations for Indian carriers, particularly on certain international routes. Airlines operating services that would ordinarily pass through Pakistan have been required to use alternative flight paths, potentially increasing journey times, fuel consumption and operating expenses.

The impact varies depending on the destination and the route taken. Flights connecting India with parts of Europe and other western destinations can face longer journeys when Pakistani airspace is unavailable, adding to operational challenges for airlines.

The restrictions apply to aircraft registered in India and those associated with Indian airlines and operators, regardless of whether they are owned, operated or leased by them. Military aircraft are also covered by the order.

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According to a 2022 document from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the nation's airspace is divided into the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions. As reported by PTI, the latest restriction applies to both sectors.

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