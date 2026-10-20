JD Vance Says H-1B 'Indentured Servants' Remark Targeted Companies, Not Workers

Addressing backlash over his description of H-1B holders as "indentured servants," US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged his language was imperfect while clarifying that his criticism targets employer exploitation within the visa framework, not individual immigrants.

Speaking at a town hall event, Vance argued that the H-1B programme gives employers excessive leverage over foreign employees because their ability to remain in the United States can depend on their employment status. He maintained that such arrangements can leave workers vulnerable to exploitation by companies.

Responding to Niv Agaram, a naturalized US citizen who accused him of "scapegoating immigrants", Vice President JD Vance conceded his language on immigration could have been better, but maintained that his criticism targets policy, not individuals, reported NDTV.

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Vance also criticised businesses that, he alleged, lay off American employees while recruiting foreign professionals. He argued that these practices could disadvantage both US workers and immigrants, framing his concerns around corporate outsourcing and the structure of the employment-based immigration system.

Addressing the backlash, Vance referred to his personal connections with India, saying, "You know where my family comes from, and I love my mother-in-law and father-in-law, who immigrated from South India, and obviously their daughter, born in the United States of America, is now the second lady, and I'm very proud of her, and I love her very much."

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The family reference came amid diplomatic friction over his earlier comments, which drew criticism from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The ministry described the remarks as “unwarranted and deeply offensive”, objecting to the terminology and its associations with historical systems of exploitation.

Despite acknowledging that his rhetoric could have been better expressed, Vance stopped short of fully retracting his statement. He continued to argue that the employment-based visa system can create an imbalance of power between companies and foreign workers, particularly when employees face uncertainty over their immigration status after losing their jobs.

In early October 2026, the US suspended several IT companies, including major Indian firms, from its Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) green card program to protect domestic jobs. Announcing the decision, Vice President JD Vance criticized the system, describing affected foreign workers as "indentured servants" and labelling outsourcing companies as "visa mills".

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The dispute comes amid broader debate in the United States over immigration, outsourcing, employment protections and restrictions affecting skilled foreign workers, including discussions surrounding green cards and the ability of technology companies to retain international talent.

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