For iPhone Users Who Don't Like Liquid Glass, iOS 27 Won't Do Away With It — But There's A Silver Lining

Since Apple's preview of Liquid Glass — its major software redesign — during last year's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, it has received a mix bag of feedback. Many iPhone users have disliked the interface — primarily because of readability issues arising out of its translucent, fluid design — and many had been hoping that Apple reverts to the previous look as part of the upcoming release of iOS 27.

Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be the case.

The latest report from Bloomberg's reporter Mark Gurman indicates Liquid Glass is staying put, with only incremental refinements planned. “The reality, though, is that Liquid Glass isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The interface was the result of a multiyear effort that started with visionOS, which itself had been in development for several years before shipping in 2024. Because of the timelines involved, any major reversal away from Liquid Glass would likely take years to materialise,” Gurman wrote in his latest Power On newsletter.

Notably, Apple is gearing up to announce iOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and related updates at the WWDC 2026, which is expected to take place in early June. Recent leaks suggest iOS 27 will prioritise performance enhancements, stability, code cleanup, and better battery life over dramatic features.

Since iOS 26's launch, users have gained some customisation: iOS 26.1 introduced a ‘Tinted' option for added opacity, and iOS 26.4 allowed disabling Liquid Glass highlights. Despite these, users shouldn't expect sweeping changes with iOS 27.

“The latest internal versions of iOS 27 and macOS 27 don't reflect major design changes,” Gurman wrote.

That said, Gurman highlights potential progress on improved control of Liquid Glass. During the development of iOS 26, Apple explored creating a systemwide slider that would let users precisely adjust the intensity of the Liquid Glass effect overall.

“The company was able to implement this feature for the clock on the lock screen but ran into engineering challenges when trying to extend it across the entire system — including app folders, the home screen and navigation bars,” Gurman said.

This feature might still arrive with iOS 27, which means it could help users negate the effects of Liquid Glass to some extent. “If Apple manages to make that systemwide control work in iOS 27 as desired — alongside broader engineering improvements — the entire conversation around Liquid Glass could once again change dramatically,” Gurman added.

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