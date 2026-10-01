Flipkart Big Billion Days: Poco X8 Pro Max Gets Rs 6,000 Off, Deals Start At Rs 11,999

Poco is bringing its phone lineup into Flipkart's upcoming festive sale, with price reductions spread across multiple series. On the lower end, prices begin at Rs 11,999, with discounted pricing available on the M8x, M8 Power, X8, X8 Pro, and a few other Poco models in the mix.

The sale itself, Big Billion Days 2026, opens up to most shoppers on October 9, though a smaller group of eligible customers can start browsing a day earlier, on October 8. Beyond phones, Flipkart is also expected to bring down prices across other electronics categories during the same window, including laptops, TVs and home appliances.

Big Billion Days Opens October 9

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The sale goes live for the general public on October 9, while Flipkart Plus and Black members, along with holders of eligible Flipkart Credit Cards, get early access starting a day sooner, on October 8. There's also a bank-card route to additional savings: eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders can claim an instant discount of up to 10%, and those specifically holding the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card get a matching 10% off, both subject to the usual terms and conditions.

X8 Pro Max And X8 Pro Get Rs 6,000 Cheaper

The steepest discounts land on Poco's higher-end X8 series. The X8 Pro Max 5G drops to Rs 42,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant, down from Rs 48,999, while the 12GB/512GB option falls to Rs 46,999 from Rs 52,999. The standard X8 Pro also gets a Rs 6,000 reduction across both its configurations, bringing the 8GB/256GB model to Rs 33,999 and the 12GB/256GB version to Rs 36,999.

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X8 And X8 Power See Price Drops Too

The X8 Power is getting a Rs 6,000 cut on both its storage options, pricing the 8GB/128GB variant at Rs 29,999 and the 8GB/256GB version at Rs 32,999. The standard Poco X8, meanwhile, starts at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, with the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999 respectively.

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Budget Models Start At Rs 11,999

Lower-priced Poco phones are part of the sale too, though with smaller discounts in comparison. The Poco M8 Power starts at Rs 20,999, and the M8x begins at Rs 17,999. On the budget end, the Poco C85x starts at Rs 13,999, the C81 at Rs 12,999, and the C81x rounds out the lineup at Rs 11,999. Altogether, the lineup spans a fairly broad price range for buyers to choose from once Big Billion Days kicks off.

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