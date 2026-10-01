October 2026 Phone Launches: Vivo V80, Motorola Edge 70 Neo, Oppo F35 Pro On The Way

After a September packed with flagship launches, the Indian smartphone market is set for a slower October. That doesn't mean there's nothing to look forward to. Phones across price segments are lined up, and nearly all of them lean heavily on battery capacity. A few have official dates, while details on the rest come from leaks and reports.

Dates locked in

Oppo F35 series: October 5

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First up is the Oppo F35 series, which Oppo has confirmed for an October 5 India launch. It takes over from the F33 lineup and is expected to put selfies front and centre. Reports suggest the F35 Pro will run on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chip, with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED panel at 120Hz and a 10,000mAh battery. Further details should surface as launch day nears.

Vivo V80: October 6

A day later, Vivo will launch the V80. Photography has always been the V-series' calling card, and this model continues that with three Zeiss co-engineered rear cameras: a 50MP OIS-equipped main sensor, a 50MP telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide. The front gets a 50MP camera. Battery capacity stands at 7,200mAh, with 90W charging support.

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OnePlus 16: October 12 (China)

OnePlus has set October 12 for the China launch of the OnePlus 16. At its heart is Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, made using TSMC's 2nm process. Expect a 9,000mAh dual-cell battery that charges at 100W with a cable and 50W wirelessly. Reports point to a 200MP primary camera alongside a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP periscope telephoto offering 3.5x zoom.

Still awaiting dates

Vivo S2 FE

Vivo's S2 FE is due in India this month as well. If leaks are accurate, a 10,000mAh battery with 44W charging will be its key selling point. Other rumoured specs include a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display running at 120Hz and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e processor. Cameras may include a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor, a 2MP secondary lens and a 32MP front shooter.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo

A launch for the Motorola Edge 70 Neo could come within weeks. The phone has already shown up on Motorola's Android 17 beta registration page for India, a sign it isn't far off. It would be the sixth device in the Edge 70 range. Buyers can expect Motorola's usual near-stock software free of preinstalled clutter, wrapped in a slim body. Tipped specs include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip and 6GB of RAM.

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Vivo X Fold 6

Vivo's next foldable, the X Fold 6, is tipped for both a global and an Indian launch this month. Powering it is MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, backed by a 7,000mAh battery. Unfolded, it offers an 8.02-inch 120Hz display that peaks at 5,000 nits locally; folded, there's a 6.51-inch outer screen with comparable refresh rate and brightness. A 200MP Samsung HPB main sensor with OIS leads the rear cameras, joined by a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP periscope telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom. Both screens get a 20MP f/2.4 selfie camera each.

Oppo Find X10 series

Already on sale in China since its September debut, the Oppo Find X10 series should reach global markets towards the end of October. Hasselblad has worked on the rear cameras of both the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max, which share a 200MP main sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. The Pro Max also gets a 200MP ultrawide sensor, while the standard model has a 50MP camera. Each phone has a 50MP front camera. Under the hood, the Find X10 uses MediaTek's Dimensity 9600M, and the Pro Max steps up to the Dimensity 9600 Pro. Both carry 8,000mAh batteries with 80W wired charging.

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