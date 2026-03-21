'Designed By A Creature That Doesn't Have Hands': Fans Split Over Crimson Desert Game; Developer Stock Price Falls Nearly 30%

Fans of Steam have had mixed reactions to the medieval action role-playing game Crimson Desert which, despite being one of the most anticipated releases and becoming the third most-played game on the platform, has drawn criticism for its clunky controls, unusual movement system and what many players described as disjointed storytelling.

Developed and published by South Korean game developer Pearl Abyss, Crimson Desert is set in a world that blends medieval and fantasy elements — including goblins, kingdoms and warring factions — with steampunk science-fiction elements such as mechanical suits and advanced technology.

The reaction from players was strong enough to shake investor confidence, with reports noting that Pearl Abyss's stock price fell 29% on the Korean stock exchange shortly after the game's release.

At launch, the game recorded 239,045 concurrent players, making it the third most-played game on Steam, behind Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2. However, players' interest in the game was matched by their dissatisfaction, particularly with the controls and storyline, with many users describing the gameplay as “janky” and confusing, and the narrative as lacking depth.

One user wrote in a review that the dialogue felt poorly written and that the controls felt tedious and unintuitive. Several players also criticised the game's movement animations and combat mechanics, saying they felt awkward and difficult to master.

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The developers, however, suggested that the controls were intentionally designed to be distinct and to include a learning curve, similar to video game creator Hideo Kojima's unconventional title Death Stranding, which was initially criticised for its unusual mechanics but was later praised for its originality.

“Think of it like riding a bike — it comes naturally after you learn it. It just takes a minute,” Will Powers, marketing director at Pearl Abyss, wrote in a post on X.

think of it like riding a bike, it comes naturally after you learn it. just takes a minute — Will Powers (@WillJPowers) March 20, 2026

The game's aesthetic and presentation have drawn comparisons to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, particularly in its open-world design, exploration, item management and combat against monsters and soldiers in a lush environment. However, players said the storyline felt disjointed, with some comparing it to online multiplayer titles like Genshin Impact, where individual quests often feel loosely connected rather than part of a strong central narrative.

Players did praise the variety in game design — including activities such as rescuing cats from trees, arm wrestling and experimenting with magical items — but said these features did not translate into a satisfying overall story. Many cited a lack of narrative cohesion, a clear story arc and deeper character development.

“There's no strong identity, no real sense of direction, and no emotional connection to the main character,” one reviewer wrote.

However, not all reactions were negative. Some players praised the gameplay experience and expressed satisfaction with the diversity of playstyles and activities available in the game. One user wrote that while the game may not appeal to everyone, it offered memorable moments such as duelling knights and hunting down wanted criminals, making it an enjoyable experience for certain players.

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