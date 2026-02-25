Marvel's Wolverine Video Game To Release For PS5 In September — Check Details

Marvel's Wolverine video game will hit shelves and storefronts across the globe on Sept. 15, 2026, according to an official announcement from Marvel Entertainment's 'X' social media handle.

Releasing exclusively for the PlayStation 5, the iconic stocky superhero with a volatile attitude and ferocity to match will be adapted by game developer Insomniac Studios who had brought Spider-Man, Marvel Comics' most famous and beloved fictional character to life in the aptly titled 'Spider-Man' and 'Spider-Man- 2'.

For those not in the know, Wolverine is the codename for a mutant who goes by the name Logan (mutants in Marvel's comics are evolved humanoids who resemble humans but have superpowered abilities) who is part of the superhero team known as the X-Men.

The X-Men's main goal is to further peace between humans and mutants who face discrimination (both criminal and legal) due to their abilities. Debuting in the late 1970s in the pages of the Incredible Hulk, Wolverine was introduced as a Canadian secret agent sent to deal with the rampaging monster — Hulk.

Based on the trailer footage, Insomniac is expected to lean much closer to the character's comic book roots rather than Hugh Jackman's onscreen portrayal. A portayal that was faithful in most ways outside of the fact that a feral and stocky 5'3" hairy mutant was played by a smouldering six-footer with shredded abs.

Marvel's Wolverine is coming to PlayStation 5 consoles September 15, 2026.



Developed by Insomniac Games, in collaboration with Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment, comes an all-new take on an iconic character based on Marvel Comics. pic.twitter.com/UKj1wUA8nE — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 24, 2026

An autumn release provides the game with significant buffer before the release of Rockstar's hotly anticipated open-world crime game Grand Theft Auto VI, making sure that its sales potential is not dwarfed by the collossal clout of one of the most anticipated games.

Gameplay

Wolverine is expected to feature ultarviolent combat within the action-adventure genre, the character using his signature adamantium claws to rip enemies to shred in gratutious and gory detail with the same level of aggression that his animal namesake shares.

The character's signature healing factor and indestructible adamantium (fictional alloy) claws will be the main focus of combat and health mechanics, with the character's heightened animalistic senses being used for in-game navigation.

It is also expected to feature iconic costumes from the comic books such as Wolverine's classic cowboy hat and red flannel shirt, along with other fan favourites, a tradition Insomniac games is carrying over from its Spider-Man games.

In terms of gameplay, despite its comic book inspiration, it seems to hew closer to 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine video game an adaptation of the film of the same name. The 2009 game also featured gorey combat with enemies being quite literally ripped to shreds as well as using the character's heightened senses as a navigation mechanic.

Other similarities include a parry and counter system and having Sentinels as an enemy type.

Story And Characters

The game will feature comic-book characters never before seen in the movies, such as the mutant villain Omega Red, a mutant who can nullify Wolverine's healing factor as well as familar X-Men characters such as the telepath Jean Grey and the shapeshifter Mystique.

Other confirmed villains include the Japanese ninja clan known as the Hand as well as giant killer robots known as Sentinels whose goal is mutant extinction. It may also feature genocidal cyborg mercenaries known as Reavers who also target mutants for eradication. Reavers were also the antagonists in the movie Logan which featured an aging Wolverine.

Loactions include the island nation Madripoor which was heavily featured in Chris Claremont's seminal run on the solo Wolverine comics, Japan, which was featured in Frank Miller's Wolverine comic book mini series as well as the Canadian wilderness.

