Ending Endless Scrolling: YouTube Rolls Out Feature To Effectively Hide Shorts

YouTube has introduced a new feature that allows users to effectively turn off Shorts by setting their viewing limit to zero minutes, The Verge reported.

According to the report, the update expands YouTube's existing time management tools, which previously allowed users to cap Shorts usage with a minimum limit of 15 minutes.

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The newly introduced zero-minute option removes Shorts entirely from the app experience.

“YouTube's time management settings now have an option to put a zero-minute time limit on Shorts, effectively removing them from your app in Android and iOS,” the report noted.

The feature, initially announced in October, was later expanded in January with a focus on parental controls.

At the time, an option to set the limit to zero minutes was said to be “coming soon.”

Quoting YouTube spokesperson Makenzie Spiller, the report said the feature is now “live for all parents, and is currently being rolled out to everyone,” including adult users.

Once the limit is reached, users will no longer see Shorts in the dedicated tab or on the home feed. Instead, a notification appears stating they have “reached your Shorts feed limit.”

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The report added that in testing, setting the timer to zero minutes removes Shorts entirely, offering a practical solution for users looking to cut down on endless scrolling.

To enable the feature, users can navigate to Settings within the YouTube app, select “Time management,” and activate the Shorts feed limit before choosing their preferred duration.

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