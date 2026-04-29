DOB Check Ineffective: Meta Gets EU Rap For Failing To Keep Kids Away From Facebook, Instagram

The European Commission (EC) has ruled that Meta has failed to find, address and minimise the risk its social media platforms (Instagram and Facebook) pose to minors under the age of 13, according to a press release from the organisation on Wednesday.

The executive branch of the European Union (EU) found Meta's safeguards and related measures to enforce restrictions on usage for minors to be inadequate.

"The measures do not adequately prevent minors under the age of 13 from accessing their services nor promptly identify and remove them, if they already gained access," the release said.

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The EC stated that minors could easily circumvent its age verification policy by putting in a false birthdate that affirms that they are at least 13 years old.

The Commission called Meta's tool for reporting minors under 13 "difficult to use and not effective", with users having to make an average of seven clicks in order to access its reporting form. The process becomes more arduous with users having to manually enter information, with it not being filled automatically.

It also stated that Meta does not follow up on cases where minors are reported for being under 13, which leads to minors being able to continue using the platform without facing action.

The EU body also found Meta's risk assessment of the dangers its platforms posed to exposing minors to inappropriate content to be lacking, calling it "incomplete and arbitrary".

It stated that the assessment contradicts large swathes of evidence from the EU that found 10-12% of children below the age of 13 accessing Instagram or Facebook.

"Meta seems to have disregarded readily available scientific evidence indicating that younger children are more vulnerable to potential harms caused by services like Facebook and Instagram," the release said.

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The EC has stated that Meta must overhaul its risk assessment methodology and safeguarding measures.

"Meta must effectively counter and mitigate risks that minors under the age of 13 could experience on the platforms, which must ensure a high level of privacy, safety and security for minors," the release stated.

The EC will also consult with the European Board for Digital Services for further clarification, If its findings are validated, Meta is a liable to pay a fine equal to a minimum of 6% of the total worldwide annual turnover.

"The Commission can also impose periodic penalty payments to compel a platform to comply," the release said.

Instagram and Facebook are now free to examine the documents in connection to the EC's investigation files and reply in writing to the EU body's preliminary findings.

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