DeepSeek Probes Hours-Long AI Outage After Users Report Errors

DeepSeek's chatbot suffered a major outage of more than seven hours overnight in China, prompting the AI pioneer to deploy several updates to try and fix the issue. Users began reporting faults on Sunday evening, according to Downdetector. The startup's own status page acknowledged an initial issue at 9:35 p.m. before marking the incident resolved two hours later. Subsequent updates on Monday showed DeepSeek addressing another case of performance issues before saying it issued a fix around 9:13 a.m.

It's unclear if the outage has been resolved, though some users reported being again able to access the chatbot. “A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results,” the company said, without elaborating.

The extended downtime is unusual for a globally used app like DeepSeek, which has for over a year carried the mantle of China's breakthrough artificial intelligence service. It's also uncommon for DeepSeek itself, which has maintained close to a 99% operational record since it unveiled the popular R1 in January 2025, according to its status page.

Speculation has swirled since the start of the year that Hangzhou-based DeepSeek is preparing to roll out a major update, after its initial splashy debut on Jan. 20 last year. That prompted local rivals from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. to release a barrage of new AI models and services over the Lunar New Year holiday. Anticipation for DeepSeek's next big move remains high, though the publicity-shy company has kept mum on a timeline.

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