Claude Down: Anthropic's Flagship AI Reports 'Elevated' Login Errors

Anthropic's flagship AI product Claude.AI, has reported a major outage on Monday due to login errors according to Anthropic's website that provides updates on the AI's status.

"We are continuing to investigate elevated errors on Claude.ai, primarily affecting login. We will provide an update as soon as possible," the company said at 15:58 UTC (9:28 p.m. IST).

According to DownDetector's website, up to 407 users reported an outage at 9:04 p.m. Close to 67% of users reported issues with Claude Code, while 14% had difficulties with Claude API and 13% had problems with Claude chat.

By 9:24 p.m. the number of reports had dwindled to 25.

Claude which is noted for it's applications within the white collar and IT industry has made headlines recently due to Anthropic releasing Claude Mythos Preview, which specialises in finding bugs and vulnerabilities in programs that went undetected for decades.

Due to its advanced capabilities, Anthropic has withheld the model from being released publicly due to its potential to be misused.Government officials and figures within international organisations have been holding meetings to evaluate the cybersecurity risks that the model might pose.

Claude also faced an outage on March 25, 2025 citing "elevated connection reset errors". Downdetector indicated the same with a peak of 475 users reporting that Claude AI was facing an outage at 7:14 p.m. Cladue's website access was noted as the most reported issue with 57% of users pointing out problems with it. Upto 23% of users faced issues with Claude Code and 20% of them stated that they were having difficulties with app.

ALSO READ: Anthropic's Claude Mythos Is Striking Fear Into The Heart Of Banks — Here's Why

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