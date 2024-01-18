Capgemini, AWS Expand Collaboration To Accelerate Enterprise Generative AI Adoption

Capgemini has signed a multi-year collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, aimed to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence solutions and technologies among enterprises. Capgemini and AWS will together focus on helping organisations realise the business value of adopting generative AI, while navigating challenges such as cost, scale and trust.

The collaboration will allow joint clients to move their investments from individual pilots and proof of concepts to production at scale by leveraging Capgemini’s existing network of AWS Centres of Excellence, Capgemini said. It will also accelerate the deployment of industry-specific and functional use cases using Amazon Bedrock to access foundational models such as Amazon Titan.

“With generative AI presenting new opportunities to accelerate innovation, it’s imperative for clients to be able to scale their AI implementations quickly to drive tangible value, optimise investments and meet the specific needs of their own industry,” said Jerome Simeon, head of global industries and group executive board member at Capgemini.

Capgemini and AWS will together build industry-specific solutions, assets and accelerators supported by a platform designed to help organisations improve the total cost of ownership. The platform optimises large language models provided as part of Amazon Bedrock to help optimise generative AI production costs. Capgemini said as part of the collaboration, it will expand its existing network of AWS CoEs and will train employees over the next three years across AWS’s advanced technologies.

Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of data and AI at AWS, said, “This expanded partnership with Capgemini will further democratise access to generative AI by empowering organisations to leverage AWS’s industry-leading models and capabilities, like Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q.”

The partnership expansion comprises industry solutions such as:

Aerospace: Lifecycle optimisation for aerospace platform with capabilities from Amazon Bedrock to improve image recognition and analysis of aviation parts, along with curation of publishing available inventory.

Automotive: AI-enabled capabilities to enable automotive transformation, including trusted vehicles, driving automation, customer intimacy and supply chain optimisation.

Financial Services: Use cases across banking and capital markets such as customer experience, administration processing, audit and risk, along with improving policy servicing and claim handling in insurance.

AWS CodeWhisperer and Amazon Bedrock will be incorporated into Capgemini’s digital cloud platform that provides industry solutions and accelerators for enterprises. This will improve efficiency and quality across the software life cycle, with focus on accelerating development, code conversion, reduction of technical debt and enhancing the security posture of the developed software, Capgemini said.