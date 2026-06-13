Delhi Power Consumers To Face Additional Charge, But Relief For Those Using 200-500 Units

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has permitted the city's three power distribution companies to recover an additional charge called the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC) for April 2026.

The companies include BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL)

This marks the first time that Delhi's PPAC levy will be imposed on a monthly basis. Earlier, the adjustment was calculated and recovered once every three months.

The PPAC is a mechanism that allows power distribution companies to recover changes in electricity procurement costs due to fluctuations in fuel prices, power purchase rates and other related expenses.

DERC Approves PPAC Rates For April 2026

The regulator has approved PPAC rates that are lower than the charges sought by the discoms. The approved rates for April 2026 are:

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL): 17.94%

BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL): 17.43%

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL): 16%

The revised charges will apply to electricity bills generated for April 2026.

Impact On Delhi Electricity Consumers

Consumers receiving Delhi government electricity subsidies for usage of up to 200-500 units will not face any additional financial burden. The subsidy is linked to electricity consumption slabs rather than the final bill amount, meaning the PPAC will not increase the amount payable by these consumers.

However, consumers with higher electricity consumption or those outside the subsidy bracket may see an increase in their April electricity bills. The additional surcharge could range between 7% and 18%, depending on consumption levels and the applicable discom.

Unrecovered Costs Can Be Adjusted In Future Bills

Under the newly introduced Regulation ‘F', any unrecovered amount from a particular month can be recovered gradually through subsequent months' bills.

The move is aimed at allowing discoms to adjust fluctuations in power procurement costs more frequently instead of waiting for quarterly revisions.

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