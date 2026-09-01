iPhone 18 Pro: Check Date And Details For Pre-Orders, Retail Launch And More

Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 18 Pro series of smartphones at its exclusive 'Surprise And Shine' event on Sept. 9, amid reports of a the company breaking its time-honoured tradition regarding it gadget launches, as per reports on Tuesday.

The company is expected to open for pre-orders on Sept. 12, at midnight Pacific Time for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as per Forbes. The firm usually begins its pre-orders on the Friday after its launch event. The device is anticipated to officially go on sale on Sept. 18.

This move may likely be due to the fact that Friday is Sept. 11, being the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the US's Twin Towers, which were part of the World Trade Centre.

The iPhone 18 Pro's launch is also expected to coincide with the release of iOS 27.

According to Forbes, Apple could release iOS 27 on September 14, although the date has not been confirmed. The update is expected to be compatible with the same iPhone models that support iOS 26, including the iPhone 11 and newer devices.

However, some iOS 27 features are likely to be limited to newer iPhone models due to hardware requirements.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Launch: 10 Biggest Upgrades Expected Ahead Of Apple's Sept 9 Event

As per the report, the company may likely begin retailing its new iPhone models at 8 a.m. local time, in line with the firm's usual launch practices.

Reviews of the new iPhones are expected to show up before they hit storefronts. As per the timeline cited by Forbes, initial revieiws will likely be out on Sept. 15 or Sept. 16.

Apple is expected to confirm the official launch schedule at its Sept. 9 event.

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