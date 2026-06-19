Amber Enterprises Ties Up With Oppo To Manufacture Mobile Phones In India

Amber Enterprises said on Thursday, June 18, that it has entered into a manufacturing collaboration with Oppo Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd. under which it will manufacture mobile phones for the Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme brands in India.

Oppo India's portfolio of brands, including Oppo, OnePlus and Realme, leveraging its manufacturing scale, local supply chain ecosystem and value-addition capabilities.

The deal comes as smartphone brands increasingly diversify their manufacturing partnerships in India amid the government's push for local value addition and electronics production. Oppo India currently manufactures smartphones for the three brands under its licensed manufacturing operations in the country.

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