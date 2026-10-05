A domain name combining two of the internet's most closely watched technology terms is attracting attention after AI.si was listed for nearly $700,000, as growing interest in “SI,” or “Super Intelligence,” fuels speculation in the domain market.

According to a X post, AI.si is being offered for $699,995. The platform lists the address as a short, two-character domain that is available for acquisition. However, the figure is an asking price and does not indicate that the domain has been sold for that amount.

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The renewed attention comes amid a growing trend around Slovenia's .si country-code domain extension. According to a report by TechCrunch, registrations of .si domains surged dramatically in September following increased attention to the term “Super Intelligence.”

Now .si is stepping into the spotlight. Long associated with Slovenia—coincidentally the home country of former First Lady Melania Trump—the top-level domain experienced a massive surge. Klara Herman, spokesperson for official registry Registry SI, told the BBC that .si registrations jumped 2,199% in September, though she stopped short of attributing the spike entirely to President Donald Trump.

The report said tens of thousands of .si domains were registered during the month as investors and technology enthusiasts rushed to secure potentially valuable names. Following President Trump's executive order, the Registry recorded 11,000 new address registrations on September 30, the day after the signing, and nearly 13,000 additional .si domain names over the next 24 hours, reported TechCrunch.

According to the executive order issued by President Trump, current frontier AI capabilities extend beyond replicating discrete human cognitive functions, shifting the technology from basic artificial intelligence toward a "new super intelligence."

AI.si is particularly notable because it combines the familiar “AI” abbreviation with the .si extension. The combination is short, memorable and potentially suitable for an artificial-intelligence company, product or technology platform.

According to TLDInvestors, ai.si had already been associated with a reported $34,000 sale in May 2025, illustrating how the domain's perceived value has changed as interest in AI-related branding has increased.

However, the current $699,995 valuation remains speculative unless a buyer completes a transaction at that level. Domain asking prices can differ substantially from final sale prices.

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For now, the AI.si listing highlights the growing commercial value attached to short AI-related digital identities and shows how social-media trends, emerging technology terminology and domain speculation can combine to create sudden interest in internet addresses.

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