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Five Stocks To Buy Today: Lal PathLabs, Indus Towers, Cyient And More | October 5

The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential, and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

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Five Stocks To Buy Today: Lal PathLabs, Indus Towers, Cyient And More | October 5
Five stocks on analysts' radar today
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Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the trading session on Monday, spanning diverse sectors. Top picks include Cyient Ltd., Dr. Lal Path Labs Ltd., and Indus Towers Ltd. 

The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential, and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Dr. Lal Path Labs (CMP: Rs 1,995)

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Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, recommends buying Lal PathLabs at Rs 2,005.10, with a target of Rs 2,165 and stop loss of Rs 1,925. The call offers an upside of 7.97%, while the downside to the stop loss is 3.99%.

Cyient (CMP: Rs 1,110.20)

Mehata also recommends buying Cyient at Rs 1,104.60, with a target of Rs 1,195 and stop loss of Rs 1,060. The stock offers an upside of 8.19%, with a 4.04% downside to the stop loss.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure (CMP: Rs 1,278)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert, recommends buying Schneider Electric Infrastructure in the Rs 1,250–1,275 range, with a target of Rs 1,570 and stop loss of Rs 1,129. The call offers an upside of 23.14% to 25.60%, while the downside to the stop loss is 9.68% to 11.45%.

Welspun Living (CMP: Rs 239)

Sarvade also recommends buying Welspun Living in the Rs 235–239 range, with a target of Rs 330 and stop loss of Rs 194. The stock offers an upside of 38.08% to 40.43%, with a 17.15% to 18.83% downside to the stop loss.

Indus Towers (CMP: Rs 376.25)

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder, SMT Stock Market, recommends buying Indus Towers near Rs 370, with targets of Rs 390 and Rs 415 and a stop loss of Rs 350. The call offers an upside of 5.41% to 12.16%, while the downside to the stop loss is 5.41%.

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