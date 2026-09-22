AI Safety Poll: 73% Of Americans Say Tech Companies Aren't Preventing Harm

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll has found that 73% of Americans believe AI companies have not done enough to prevent artificial intelligence from causing serious harm to society, highlighting growing public concern over the pace and direction of AI development.

The four-day poll concluded on Sunday. It also found that 39% of respondents believe AI is having a negative impact on society, up from 36% in the previous month and the highest level recorded since Reuters/Ipsos began asking the question in March.

Only 11% of the respondents viewed AI as having a positive impact, while the remaining respondents were unsure or did not answer.

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The survey points to limited public confidence in the ability of AI companies to regulate themselves. A majority of respondents said federal officials should have a major role in establishing AI safety standards, as policymakers face growing pressure to address potential risks associated with the technology.

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Concerns extend beyond regulation. 55% of Americans said slowing AI development would be a positive thing, compared with 13% who considered a slowdown negative.

Meanwhile, 69% said they had followed news about major AI companies calling for slower development, stronger oversight and improved safety standards.

The poll also found a clear preference for safety over maintaining America's lead in the global AI race. 73% said ensuring AI is developed safely and responsibly should be more important, while 23% prioritised keeping the US ahead of other countries in AI development.

The concerns come as AI continues to reshape industries and the technology sector, while raising questions around employment, cybersecurity and the rapid expansion of data centres.

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The poll surveyed 1,277 US adults nationwide online and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points in either direction.

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