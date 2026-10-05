Zimbabwe Women Vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Zimbabwe Women will take on West Indies Women in the second T20I of the three-match series on Monday, October 5. The hosts will look to bounce back after a disappointing opening game. West Indies Women currently lead the series 1-0. For Zimbabwe, the second T20I is a must-win contest if they want to keep the series alive. A West Indies victory would give the visitors an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I: Date And Time

The 2nd T20I between Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women will be played on October 5 at 3:30 pm IST.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I: Venue

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I match will be played at Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare.

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Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I: Live Telecast In India

The Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I will not be broadcast in India.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I match live on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I: Preview

West Indies Women produced a dominant performance in the series opener on October 3, defeating Zimbabwe Women by eight wickets with 43 balls to spare. Zimbabwe managed only 97/9 in 20 overs after being sent in to bat.

Beloved Biza top-scored for Zimbabwe with 21 runs, while Modester Mupachikwa contributed 20.

Zimbabwe struggled to build partnerships as West Indies bowlers took wickets at regular intervals. Karishma Ramharack finished with 3/17. Afy Fletcher and Jahzara Claxton picked up two wickets each for the Windies.

West Indies made the chase look easy. They reached 98/2 in just 12.5 overs. Realanna Grimmond scored 34, and Jahzara Claxton remained unbeaten on 31. Claxton was named Player of the Match for her all-round contribution, having also taken two wickets.

Zimbabwe will need a much-improved batting performance to level the series. Their top order struggled to convert starts in the first match, while the middle order failed to maintain the scoring rate.

West Indies, meanwhile, will be confident after their clinical display with both bat and ball. They also come into the T20I series after winning the preceding ODI series 2-1.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I: Squads

Zimbabwe Women: Modester Mupachikwa(w), Sharne Mayers, Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Olinder Chare, Chiedza Dhururu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Christine Mutasa, Tendai Makusha

West Indies: Eboni Brathwaite, Jahzara Claxton, Realeanna Grimmond, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry(c), Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Mandy Mangru(w), Afy Fletcher, Shawnisha Hector, Karishma Ramharack, Shemaine Campbelle, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar

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