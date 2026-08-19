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WTC Points Table: India Make Gains After 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

The Indian team will be looking to secure another win against Sri Lanka in the second Test. However, its path to the WTC final is far from straightforward.

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WTC Points Table: India Make Gains After 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka
India beat Sri Lanka by a massive 165 runs in the first Test in Galle.
Photo Source: PTI

India registered a commanding 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test on Wednesday, securing its fifth win of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

India's recent debutant Manav Suthar and top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal were the heroes of India's win. Suthar claimed a 10-wicket haul in the match, while Padikkal amassed 211 runs across the two innings.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Hit 100 Sixes In Test Cricket

The victory, however, did not change India's position in the WTC points table. The Shubman Gill-led side remained fifth, although its win percentage improved from 48.14% to 53.33%.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, continued to occupy sixth place with a win percentage of 33.33%.

Australia remain at the top of the standings with a 77.78% win percentage despite their recent home defeat to Bangladesh.

The Indian team will be looking to secure another win against Sri Lanka in the second Test. However, its path to the WTC final is far from straightforward, with India set to face New Zealand away and Australia in a five-match home series later in the season.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table:

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(Updated after India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match)

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